Mark Zuckerberg hits $237B, becomes 5th richest after Meta surge
Business
Mark Zuckerberg is now the fifth richest person on the planet, with his net worth hitting $237 billion after Meta's stock soared.
He gained more than $13 billion in a single day on July 10, thanks to investors getting excited about Meta's big AI moves and future money-making plans.
Meta shares rise amid compute rentals
Meta's shares shot up from $540 to $669 this month, boosted by news that it might start earning billions by renting out extra computing power.
The buzz around new AI tools like Muse Image and Muse Spark 1.1 helped too.
Up next: custom AI chips launching in September, and analysts are betting Meta could see a 27% jump in revenue soon.