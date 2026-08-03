Mark Zuckerberg says AI work created jobs after 8,000 layoffs
Meta's big bet on artificial intelligence has sparked some controversy, especially since the company laid off 8,000 people this year to focus more on AI.
But CEO Mark Zuckerberg says it's not all bad news. He told the Wall Street Journal that "all the work around AI has net created a lot of jobs," thanks to the huge infrastructure needed for these projects.
Meta reassigns 7,000 employees to AI
Alongside those layoffs, Meta reassigned 7,000 employees into new AI-related roles.
The company is planning to pour up to $145 billion into its AI infrastructure in 2026, roughly double last year's outlay.
This expansion isn't just about tech; building new data centers and boosting computing power means fresh opportunities in construction and engineering too.
Still, some workers have faced tough transitions and concerns over how they're being monitored as Meta pivots toward an AI-driven future.