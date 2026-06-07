Top 7 Indian companies lost ₹1.25L crore last week

Valuation drop

Airtel, L&T, LIC and Bajaj Finance also saw significant declines

Bharti Airtel's market cap fell by ₹18,736.04 crore to ₹10.96 lakh crore while L&T's valuation dropped by ₹16,880.2 crore to ₹5.43 lakh crore. LIC's market capitalization also fell by ₹14,610.74 crore to ₹5.05 lakh crore, while Bajaj Finance lost a whopping ₹9,681.36 crore from its m-cap which now stands at ₹5.53 lakh crore. Hindustan Unilever saw a decline in its valuation with a loss of over ₹5,900 crore last week alone.