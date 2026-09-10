Martin Wolf urges India to partner with China in manufacturing
Martin Wolf, the top economics commentator at the Financial Times, says India shouldn't try to go it alone if it wants to boost its manufacturing game.
He pointed out that teaming up with Chinese companies, through joint ventures and technology sharing, could help India become more competitive globally.
Wolf also noted the tricky relationship between the two countries but stressed that ignoring China's massive influence in manufacturing isn't realistic.
Xi to visit India September 12
Wolf's comments come just as Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit India for the BRICS summit on September 12, his first trip in seven years.
With other BRICS leaders joining too, this could be a chance for India and China to reset their diplomatic ties, and maybe open doors for more economic collaboration.