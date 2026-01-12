Maruti Suzuki's ₹4,960cr Gujarat move: Bigger plant, bigger plans
Maruti Suzuki just greenlit a ₹4,960 crore spend to buy land in Gujarat for a brand-new factory at Khoraj Industrial Estate in Sanand.
This isn't just about real estate—it's all about ramping up production to meet growing demand and future goals.
What's the big deal?
This new plant (Maruti's second in Gujarat) will eventually add one million cars a year to their output—huge for India's auto scene.
The expansion starts FY2028-29 and is part of a much larger ₹35,000 crore investment plan.
Maruti will fund it with both its own cash and some borrowing.
Why now—and what does it mean?
With exports hitting record highs, Maruti is seizing the moment.
President Toshihiro Suzuki announced this push at the January 2024 Vibrant Gujarat Summit, aiming to help India hit four million car production by 2030-31.
For young car fans or anyone eyeing jobs in auto or tech, this expansion could potentially mean more opportunities on the horizon.