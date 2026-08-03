Matt Prusak says power limits drive move to Giga Energy
Business
Matt Prusak, who led American Bitcoin (ABTC), is stepping down on August 4, 2026, and moving to Giga Energy as chief business officer and interim CFO.
He says the switch is all about tackling the new challenge: power infrastructure is now limiting both bitcoin mining and AI computing.
Bitcoin miners apply expertise to AI
Prusak's new gig at Giga Energy puts him in charge of business operations and financial strategy for a company focused on power and AI data center development.
His move reflects a bigger trend: as bitcoin mining gets tougher, miners are using their know-how in energy and data centers to boost AI projects.