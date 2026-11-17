Max Hodak's Science Corporation raises $400 million, values company $3.5B
Science Corporation, started by former Neuralink president Max Hodak, just hit a $3.5 billion valuation after raising $400 million from major investors like Y Combinator and Khosla Ventures.
The company is all about brain-computer interface technology and plans to level up its products with this fresh funding.
PRIMA restores vision, Yale trials soon
Their main device, PRIMA, helps people with vision loss from age-related macular degeneration see again. It's already approved in Europe and is being tested for Stargardt's disease.
With the new cash, Science wants to bring PRIMA to the US and is also teaming up with Yale on a bio-hybrid sensor that could help treat Parkinson's and other brain injuries, with human trials coming soon.