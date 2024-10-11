Summarize Simplifying... In short McDonald's is focusing on value meals to help customers deal with rising inflation, following a recent drop in sales.

As part of this strategy, the fast-food giant is considering a shift towards more chicken-based products, as chicken is less expensive and increasingly popular compared to beef.

This move is expected to provide better value for money to customers during these financially challenging times. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

McDonald's CEO hints at possible menu changes

McDonald's emphasizing value offerings to help customers navigate rising inflation

By Akash Pandey 05:59 pm Oct 11, 202405:59 pm

What's the story McDonald's Corporation is preparing for a difficult 2025, as the company expects continued financial strain on its lower-income customers. The fast-food giant's CEO, Chris Kempczinski, made this prediction at a recent event at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. As consumers' wallets tighten, Kempczinski stresses the importance of a strong value proposition across all markets and hints at possible changes to their menu offerings.

Sales downturn

1st quarterly sale drops in 4 years

In July, McDonald's posted its first quarterly same-store sales decline in nearly four years. The decline was blamed on lower consumer spending amid stubborn inflation. To counter this, the company launched a limited-time $5 meal deal in June and is looking at additional changes to its value offerings. Kempczinski said they anticipate consumers to stay financially strained for a few more quarters.

Menu strategy

McDonald's considers chicken as cost-effective alternative to beef

As part of its strategy to offer more affordable meals, McDonald's is also considering a shift toward chicken-based products. Kempczinski noted that chicken is less expensive than beef and has seen a surge in popularity recently. He revealed that "beef is more than twice as expensive as chicken on a per-pound basis," making it easier for the company to provide value through chicken items.