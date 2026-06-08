AI is now taking orders at McDonald's drive-thru restaurants
What's the story
McDonald's is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drive-thru order-taking system, ArchIQ. The fast-food giant has started trials of the technology at five locations in the United States, Fox Business reported. The initiative is part of McDonald's NEXT, a new brand strategy launched by CEO Chris Kempczinski. The main aim is to enhance speed and efficiency while maintaining customer experience.
Tech details
AI has already handled over 1M transactions
The ArchIQ platform uses artificial intelligence to handle customer orders at drive-thru lanes. According to McFranchisee, an X account run by a McDonald's franchise operator, the technology has already handled over one million transactions in trials. The post claimed that around 90% of orders were completed without human intervention or escalation. It also hinted at Google's involvement in the project and suggested that the AI system uses cloud and edge-computing infrastructure for restaurant operations.
Operational efficiency
ArchIQ could also help restaurant managers monitor operations
The McFranchisee account further claimed that ArchIQ is designed to do more than just take orders. The system could serve as a central intelligence platform for restaurant managers, helping them identify bottlenecks, monitor operations, and improve efficiency inside stores. If the pilot program proves successful, Google Edge Cloud hardware will be installed at McDonald's restaurants ahead of a wider rollout.
Public response
Mixed reactions to AI in drive-thru lanes
The announcement of the ArchIQ system has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Some users have expressed concerns that AI could take away the human touch many customers prefer when placing orders. However, others believe this system could enhance speed and accuracy of orders during peak hours. This latest test comes two years after McDonald's ended a previous AI drive-thru experiment, marking a new chapter in its exploration of artificial intelligence in restaurant operations and customer service.