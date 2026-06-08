AI is now taking orders at McDonald's drive-thru restaurants

Public response

Mixed reactions to AI in drive-thru lanes

The announcement of the ArchIQ system has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Some users have expressed concerns that AI could take away the human touch many customers prefer when placing orders. However, others believe this system could enhance speed and accuracy of orders during peak hours. This latest test comes two years after McDonald's ended a previous AI drive-thru experiment, marking a new chapter in its exploration of artificial intelligence in restaurant operations and customer service.