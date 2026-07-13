McDonald's launches FIFA World Cup meals in north, east India
To celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026, McDonald's has rolled out limited-edition meals in north and east India.
You can try the new McVeggie Dragon or McChicken Dragon burgers. Both come with a Chinese-style sauce, Honey Chilli Fries, and a Coke.
Plus, if you're into football merch, there are mini and full-sized footballs up for grabs while stocks last.
Meals ₹209-₹289 at Connaught Plaza outlets
Meal combos start at ₹209 for the McVeggie Dragon FIFA World Cup Meal (with Coca-Cola and Honey Chilli Fries) plus a limited-edition mini football, going up to ₹289 for one with a full-sized football.
These special deals are available at Connaught Plaza Restaurants's 300-plus outlets and nearly 200 McCafes across north and east India, just in time for this record-breaking World Cup hosted by the US Canada, and Mexico.