McKinsey report says companies refine AI budgets as costs rise
With AI tech getting pricier, companies are getting smarter about how they spend.
According to a recent McKinsey report, businesses are now fine-tuning their budgets and picking AI models that fit the job: no more one-size-fits-all.
Instead of just counting how much they use, they're looking at whether the results are actually worth the cost.
Firms set AI limits, cut costs
To keep costs in check, some companies are setting usage limits and automating controls. One US energy firm found it could save around 18% of its AI expenditure this way.
Others, like a global life sciences company, are renegotiating contracts and tracking usage closely.
The big idea: stay flexible and manage spending as AI keeps evolving, so investments pay off without breaking the bank.