MCX to start futures trading for farmers

To make things easier, MCX will cover costs like storage, transport, and brokerage for FPOs. Earlier this year (April-July 2025), 46 FPOs traded ₹150 crore worth of crops such as cotton and turmeric on NCDEX. MCX also wants to add mentha to the list of tradable commodities soon.

Government's scheme supports FPOs

The government's scheme—running through March 2026—offers each FPO up to ₹18 lakh in grants, with additional credit support available separately.

Over 340 FPOs hit sales above ₹10 crore this year (or in FY25), with total turnover topping ₹15,000 crore.

Plus, with nearly 9,500 FPOs now online, more farmers can access formal markets, and some can try out futures trading for themselves.