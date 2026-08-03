Meesho June quarter sales ₹2,093.27cr as net profit plunges 98.65%
Business
Meesho's standalone quarterly results are a bit of a roller coaster.
The e-commerce platform saw its net sales grow 3.02% year-over-year to ₹2,093.27 crore in June 2026.
But while revenue edged up, net profit took a huge hit, dropping 98.65% to just ₹353.77 crore compared to last year's whopping ₹26,255.59 crore.
EBITDA ₹374.57cr EPS drops to ₹0.76
On the bright side, Meesho's EBITDA jumped over six times this quarter, hitting ₹374.57 crore.
Still, earnings per share fell sharply from ₹61.82 last year to only ₹0.76 now.
The stock closed at ₹182.19 on July 30 (NSE) and has returned 10.12% in the past six months, so investors seem cautiously optimistic despite some big challenges with profitability this quarter.