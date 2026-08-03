Meesho June quarter sales ₹2,093.27cr as net profit plunges 98.65%

On the bright side, Meesho's EBITDA jumped over six times this quarter, hitting ₹374.57 crore.

Still, earnings per share fell sharply from ₹61.82 last year to only ₹0.76 now.

The stock closed at ₹182.19 on July 30 (NSE) and has returned 10.12% in the past six months, so investors seem cautiously optimistic despite some big challenges with profitability this quarter.