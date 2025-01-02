Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite being a millionaire, 75-year-old Japanese man Kiritani leads a frugal life, using coupons for everything from meals to transportation.

Meet the 75-year-old Japanese millionaire living on coupons for decades

What's the story A 75-year-old Japanese millionaire, named Hiroto Kiritani, has taken the internet by storm with his frugal lifestyle. Despite having earned a fortune from the stock market, Kiritani is dubbed the "God of Freebies" for his regular use of coupons and free offers. His net worth is over ¥100 million and he owns shares in over 1,000 companies. But he lives a simple life, free of luxury brands and extravagant spending habits.

Kiritani's road to riches started as a professional shogi player, a Japanese chess-like game. His talent took him to a securities firm where he soon learned the ropes of trading and made his first ¥100 million in investments. By mid-2024, his fortune had swelled to nearly ¥600 million. Despite the massive wealth, Kiritani leads an unbelievably thrifty life, often discovering forgotten cash strewn across his home from his immense wealth.

Kiritani's lifestyle is defined by simplicity and thriftiness. He opts for basic clothing instead of luxury brands, and rides a bicycle—purchased with coupons—as his main means of transport. His home, although spacious, looks more like a messy storage room than a high-end residence. According to South China Morning Post, this frugal lifestyle started after he lost ¥200 million in the 2008 stock market crash, prompting him to collect coupons and shareholder perks from over 1,000 companies across different industries.

Kiritani's daily routine is to use as many coupons as possible. He starts his day early, riding his bicycle across Tokyo to enjoy free meals at restaurants. His dedication to freebies extends to things he has little interest in, like gym memberships, karaoke sessions, and even bungee jumping. "Letting coupons expire is shameful," says Kiritani. He has authored books and appeared on TV to share his tips for frugal living, inspiring the younger generations to utilize their resources better.