Amul launches AI app to assist women dairy farmers
By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 11, 2026
04:43 pm
What's the story

Amul, India's leading dairy cooperative, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) platform called "Sarlaben." The initiative is aimed at providing round-the-clock support to dairy farmers in Gujarat. The launch of the platform is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of using AI to empower women milk producers with timely assistance on animal husbandry and dairy farming.

User base

Platform will serve over 36L milk producers

The AI platform will be available to more than 36 lakh milk producers, mostly women, across over 18,500 villages in Gujarat. These farmers contribute more than 350 lakh liters of milk every day and are the backbone of Amul's operations. The launch of this platform is a major step toward digitizing the cooperative dairy movement in the state.

Tech details

Sarlaben offers personalized guidance on cattle health, vaccination

Sarlaben has been developed on one of India's largest cooperative IT systems. The platform integrates with Amul's Automatic Milk Collection System (AMCS) and the Pashudhan app. It offers personalized guidance on the cattle health, vaccination schedules, medical treatment, feeding and breeding practices. The system also gives information about government schemes and subsidies relevant to dairy farmers.

Impact

GCMMF MD on benefits of the platform

Jayen Mehta, MD of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said, "Amul AI is about taking dependable, verified information directly to the farmer — instantly and in a language they are comfortable with." He claimed that by leveraging decades of structured data and integrating it with the operational systems, the platform will help farmers make timely decisions that can improve animal productivity and income.

Access

How to access Amul AI

Farmers can access Amul AI via the Amul Farmer mobile app, which has been downloaded by over 10 lakh users. Voice calls will also be supported for those using feature phones or landlines. The primary language of interaction will be Gujarati. This initiative is tipped to strengthen farmer engagement at the grassroots level of Gujarat's dairy economy.

