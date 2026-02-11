Amul launches AI app to assist women dairy farmers

Amul , India's leading dairy cooperative, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) platform called "Sarlaben." The initiative is aimed at providing round-the-clock support to dairy farmers in Gujarat. The launch of the platform is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's vision of using AI to empower women milk producers with timely assistance on animal husbandry and dairy farming.

User base Platform will serve over 36L milk producers The AI platform will be available to more than 36 lakh milk producers, mostly women, across over 18,500 villages in Gujarat. These farmers contribute more than 350 lakh liters of milk every day and are the backbone of Amul's operations. The launch of this platform is a major step toward digitizing the cooperative dairy movement in the state.

Tech details Sarlaben offers personalized guidance on cattle health, vaccination Sarlaben has been developed on one of India's largest cooperative IT systems. The platform integrates with Amul's Automatic Milk Collection System (AMCS) and the Pashudhan app. It offers personalized guidance on the cattle health, vaccination schedules, medical treatment, feeding and breeding practices. The system also gives information about government schemes and subsidies relevant to dairy farmers.

Impact GCMMF MD on benefits of the platform Jayen Mehta, MD of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said, "Amul AI is about taking dependable, verified information directly to the farmer — instantly and in a language they are comfortable with." He claimed that by leveraging decades of structured data and integrating it with the operational systems, the platform will help farmers make timely decisions that can improve animal productivity and income.

