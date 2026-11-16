Meganet Technologies files $78.62 million IPO, plans ₹740cr raise to grow
Meganet Technologies, a major player in India's AI infrastructure scene, just filed for a $78.62 million IPO (about ₹740 crore).
The plan? Issue new shares and let current investors sell some of theirs, giving Meganet the cash it needs to grow as demand for AI tech keeps booming.
Meganet partners with NVIDIA and AMD
Meganet builds high-performance servers powering everything from data centers to AI projects, with clients like Yotta Data Services and Motilal Oswal.
They've teamed up with big names like NVIDIA and AMD to boost their hardware game.
This IPO isn't just about Meganet: it shows how India's tech companies are betting big on the global AI wave and ramping up investment in digital infrastructure.