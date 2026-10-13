Mehli Mistry declines return to Tata trusts amid complaints
Mehli Mistry has decided not to return as a trustee for the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust after stepping down earlier this year.
His choice comes while he is in the middle of raising some serious concerns about two fellow trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.
The Maharashtra charity commissioner is set to hear his complaints on October 15.
Mistry alleges Srinivasan and Singh misconduct
Mistry claims that Srinivasan and Singh do not meet the Parsi faith requirement set by the trust rules.
He also says Srinivasan did not disclose a possible conflict of interest tied to Norton Motorcycles and TVS Group, while accusing Singh of taking over ₹20 crore in commissions from Tata Group companies, something he believes goes against transparency standards for trustees.
Now, Mistry wants an official ruling on these governance issues.