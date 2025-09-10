Mercor eyes $10B valuation as revenue skyrockets
Mercor, a startup that connects domain experts with AI labs for model training, is gearing up for a Series C funding round that could boost its valuation past $10 billion—just months after hitting $8 billion.
The company has attracted several offers, and existing investor Felicis is considering increasing its stake.
Revenue surge and new service lines
Launched in 2022, Mercor connects domain experts with big-name AI firms like OpenAI, Meta, and Google.
They charge an hourly finder's fee and matching rate for connecting experts to model training projects and have seen their annualized revenue jump from $100 million in March 2025 to nearly $450 million—with $6 million profit in the first half of this year.
Looking ahead, Mercor plans to branch out into reinforcement learning infrastructure and launch an AI-powered recruiting marketplace.
Series B raise and founding team
Mercor's last big raise was a $100 million Series B at a $2 billion valuation back in February 2025.
The company was co-founded by Brendan Foody (CEO), Adarsh Hiremath (CTO), and Surya Midha (COO)—all Thiel Fellows still in their early twenties.
Sundeep Jain, former chief product officer at Uber, recently joined as president to help scale things up.