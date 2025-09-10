Mercor eyes $10B valuation as revenue skyrockets

Revenue surge and new service lines

Launched in 2022, Mercor connects domain experts with big-name AI firms like OpenAI, Meta, and Google.

They charge an hourly finder's fee and matching rate for connecting experts to model training projects and have seen their annualized revenue jump from $100 million in March 2025 to nearly $450 million—with $6 million profit in the first half of this year.

Looking ahead, Mercor plans to branch out into reinforcement learning infrastructure and launch an AI-powered recruiting marketplace.