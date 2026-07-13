Merlin cofounder Siddhartha Saxena earned $8 million as startup valued $50 million
Business
Siddhartha Saxena, from Alwar and an IIT Kanpur alum, just pulled off something huge: he earned $8 million in a single day.
He's one of the minds behind Merlin, the ChatGPT Chrome extension he started with two college friends in 2022.
Now, their startup is valued at $50 million.
Siddhartha Saxena advocates shedding scarcity mindset
Saxena studied computer science at IIT Kanpur (which he says is "20 times harder" to get into than Harvard) and worked as a machine learning engineer before launching Merlin.
He believes India needs to move past its "scarcity mindset" and embrace the kind of bold thinking found in Silicon Valley.
Besides Merlin, he's also co-founded Thine.