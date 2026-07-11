Meta appeals landmark social media addiction verdict
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has appealed a landmark social media addiction lawsuit verdict in Los Angeles. The jury had ruled that Meta intentionally designed its platforms to engage young users without considering their mental health. The case revolved around a 20-year-old woman who claimed her childhood social media addiction worsened her mental health issues.
Verdict details
Jury found Meta and YouTube negligent
The jury found both Meta and YouTube, owned by Google, negligent in their design of platforms. They awarded the woman $3 million in damages with an additional $3 million recommended as punitive damages. However, a Meta spokesperson reiterated their stance that teen mental health is "profoundly complex and cannot be linked to a single app."
Legal proceedings
Appeal process could be lengthy
The appeal process, initiated by the notice filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, could be lengthy. Both Meta and Google had filed post-trial motions for judgment notwithstanding the verdict and for a new trial. These motions were denied by trial judge Carolyn B. Kuhl in June. The plaintiffs had focused on platform design features like "infinite scroll" to bypass legal protections under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act that shields tech companies from liability for third-party content.
Legal battles
Meta faces similar legal challenge in New Mexico
The verdict comes as Meta faces another legal challenge. A New Mexico jury found that Meta's platforms harm children's mental health and safety, imposing a $375 million penalty. The company disagrees with this verdict and plans to appeal. Kaley's case is the first of its kind, potentially impacting thousands of similar lawsuits against social media companies for alleged harm.