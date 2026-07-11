Meta appeals landmark social media addiction verdict

Legal proceedings

Appeal process could be lengthy

The appeal process, initiated by the notice filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, could be lengthy. Both Meta and Google had filed post-trial motions for judgment notwithstanding the verdict and for a new trial. These motions were denied by trial judge Carolyn B. Kuhl in June. The plaintiffs had focused on platform design features like "infinite scroll" to bypass legal protections under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act that shields tech companies from liability for third-party content.