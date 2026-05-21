Meta cuts 8,000 jobs as it shifts focus to AI Business May 21, 2026

Meta just let go of 8,000 employees, about 10% of its global team, as the company shifts focus to artificial intelligence.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg called it a tough move and thanked those leaving, saying the company had fallen short in its communications with staff.

He also said he did not expect additional companywide layoffs this year.