Meta cuts 8,000 jobs as it shifts focus to AI
Business
Meta just let go of 8,000 employees, about 10% of its global team, as the company shifts focus to artificial intelligence.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg called it a tough move and thanked those leaving, saying the company had fallen short in its communications with staff.
He also said he did not expect additional companywide layoffs this year.
Canceling thousands of planned hires
This is Meta's biggest round of cuts since its massive layoffs in 2022-23.
The company is canceling plans to hire thousands and moving more roles into AI projects, with spending on AI expected to more than double in 2026.
Zuckerberg says it's all part of Meta's push to lead in AI and deliver "personal superintelligence" to users worldwide.