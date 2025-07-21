Next Article
Meta, Google execs summoned by ED in online betting case
Meta and Google execs have been asked to show up before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 28, after missing their first summons.
The ED wants to question them as part of a money laundering probe into shady online betting and gambling platforms and will record their statements under anti-money laundering laws.
How big tech cos helped promote illegal platforms
The investigation is looking at how big tech companies like Meta and Google may have helped promote these illegal platforms through ads on social media and app stores.
The case also involves major players like Mahadev Online Book, with links across India, and even some celebrities have been called in for questioning.