Meta just named its 1st-ever president: Dina Powell McCormick

Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) has picked Dina Powell McCormick as its very first president and vice chairman, announced today. She'll be leading big-picture strategy and securing strategic partnerships and overseeing Meta's $600 billion infrastructure buildout. Until last month, she was already on Meta's board.

Why does this matter? Meta is pouring billions into artificial intelligence to keep up with tech giants like NVIDIA and OpenAI.

Powell McCormick's global finance experience means she can help secure funding for Meta's ambitious AI projects.

Her new role signals just how serious Meta is about shaping the future of AI.

So, who is Dina Powell McCormick? She moved to the US from Egypt at age six, built a 16-year career at Goldman Sachs advising some of the world's biggest investors, and held top roles in both Bush and Trump administrations.

Most recently, she was vice chairman at BDT & MSD Partners—and she's married to Senator David McCormick.