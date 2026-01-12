NSE, BSE to shut down on January 15 for Maharashtra polls

Why should you care?

If you're into trading or just curious about how markets work, this means no trading at all—stocks, derivatives, commodities—nothing will move that day.

Plus, contracts set to expire on January 15 will now wrap up a day earlier.

With this holiday added in, there are now 16 market holidays lined up for 2026 (and more coming soon), so it's worth keeping an eye on your calendar if you follow the markets.

The closure is mainly because banks and clearing operations also pause during public holidays like this one.