NSE, BSE to shut down on January 15 for Maharashtra polls
Heads up: Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be completely closed on Thursday, January 15, 2026. This is because of the municipal elections happening in Maharashtra.
The exchanges had first planned a partial closure but decided to go for a full shutdown instead.
Why should you care?
If you're into trading or just curious about how markets work, this means no trading at all—stocks, derivatives, commodities—nothing will move that day.
Plus, contracts set to expire on January 15 will now wrap up a day earlier.
With this holiday added in, there are now 16 market holidays lined up for 2026 (and more coming soon), so it's worth keeping an eye on your calendar if you follow the markets.
The closure is mainly because banks and clearing operations also pause during public holidays like this one.