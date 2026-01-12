EU-India free trade deal almost here
Big news: The European Union and India are set to sign a major free trade agreement by the end of this month, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after his meeting with PM Modi.
If all goes as planned, the presidents of the European Commission and European Council will head to India for the official signing—marking a big step in their partnership.
Why this matters
Negotiations sped up recently, and Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal says they're nearly done.
This deal is part of the EU's push to diversify who it trades with (think less dependence on just a few countries), especially as global trade shifts.
Plus, during Merz's visit, Germany and India also signed agreements on security, minerals, health, and AI—showing both sides are keen on working together beyond just trade.