EU-India free trade deal almost here

Why this matters

Negotiations sped up recently, and Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal says they're nearly done.

This deal is part of the EU's push to diversify who it trades with (think less dependence on just a few countries), especially as global trade shifts.

Plus, during Merz's visit, Germany and India also signed agreements on security, minerals, health, and AI—showing both sides are keen on working together beyond just trade.