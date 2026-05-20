Meta lays off nearly 8,000 employees worldwide amid AI push

Meta offers US severance and healthcare

Some of the cuts hit engineering and product teams.

US staff will get 16 weeks' pay plus two extra weeks for every year they've worked, along with 18 months of health care for themselves and their families.

Outside the US severance will follow local laws, but should be similar.

Meta's HR chief Janelle Gale shared that the company wants fewer managers and more agile teams, so expect even a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership.

More layoffs could happen later this year as Meta keeps pushing into AI.