Meta explores stock sale to help fund growing AI ambitions
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is considering a major stock sale to raise funds for its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. The move comes as the demand for AI continues to grow. The Financial Times reported that Meta executives have been exploring "creative" ways to raise cash amid plans to significantly increase their AI-related expenses.
Market response
Alphabet's successful equity offerings influence Meta's stock
The speculation of a stock sale has gained momentum after Google's parent company, Alphabet, successfully raised $84.75 billion through upsized equity offerings. Following the news, Meta's shares fell by 6.6%. However, it's worth noting that the social media giant has not yet made any final decisions regarding this potential move.
Funding history
Meta's previous funding efforts
This isn't the first time Meta has made a major push for funding. In October, the company filed for its largest bond offering ever of up to $30 billion and struck a $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital. In April, it also raised its annual capital spending forecast to between $125 billion and $145 billion.
Strategy shift
Tech giants explore debt and equity markets for AI investments
The world's biggest tech companies, including Meta, are increasingly turning to debt and equity markets for their AI infrastructure investments. This is a major shift from their traditional practice of funding investments mainly with cash. Despite the speculation around a potential stock sale, the company has not yet hired banks for this purpose and may ultimately choose not to issue new stock.