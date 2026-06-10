The facility will be located in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Reliance to build Meta's 1st AI data center in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:04 am Jun 10, 202610:04 am

What's the story

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has teamed up with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to establish its first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data center in India. The facility will be located in Jamnagar, Gujarat and will have an initial capacity of 168 megawatts (MW). As part of the deal, Reliance will construct the data center which Meta plans to lease. The tech giant also has an option for future capacity expansion.