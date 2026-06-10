Reliance to build Meta's 1st AI data center in India
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has teamed up with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to establish its first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data center in India. The facility will be located in Jamnagar, Gujarat and will have an initial capacity of 168 megawatts (MW). As part of the deal, Reliance will construct the data center which Meta plans to lease. The tech giant also has an option for future capacity expansion.
Strategic move
Expanding AI infrastructure in India
The collaboration with Reliance marks a major step in Meta's strategy to expand its AI infrastructure in India, one of its largest markets. The move comes as global tech companies are rushing to develop AI infrastructure to meet the growing demand for AI models, cloud services, and data processing. A statement from Meta emphasized that India's large user base and rapidly growing digital economy make it an attractive destination for such investments.
Previous collaboration
Previous collaborations on AI
This isn't the first time Meta and Reliance have collaborated on AI. Back in August 2025, they had formed a joint venture to build AI platforms and tools for Indian enterprises using Meta's Llama AI models. The two companies had committed an initial ₹855 crore into the project, with Reliance holding a 70% stake and Meta the remaining 30%.
Past investment
Growing partnership between Meta and Reliance
The data center partnership builds on Meta's previous investment in Reliance's digital ecosystem. In 2020, the tech giant had invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries's digital services arm. The deal was one of the largest foreign investments in India's tech sector and marked the beginning of a closer relationship between the two companies. Over time, this partnership has grown from digital services to AI technologies and now large-scale data infrastructure.