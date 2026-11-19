The new vice president of public policy will handle some of Meta's talks with Indian officials and regulators, with Senior Director Aman Jain, who heads government relations there, reporting directly to the new vice president of public policy.

The timing is not random: Meta has hit bumps lately, like having a WhatsApp privacy feature blocked by authorities and facing pushback over child sexual abuse material on its platforms including Instagram.

They even had to apologize after briefly restricting a post from Prime Minister Modi. Basically, Meta needs someone who can help them play nice and keep their apps running smoothly in India.