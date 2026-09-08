Meta settles near $18B suit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar urges child protections
Meta just settled a massive close to $18 billion child safety lawsuit in the US and Meta's regulatory outlook could come under greater pressure in India.
The case showed how risky unchecked algorithms can be for kids, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Member of the Kerala Assembly and former Minister of State for Electronics and IT, says it's time India takes online child protection more seriously.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar demands platform transparency, penalties
Chandrasekhar is calling for more transparency from tech platforms: no more black box systems that influence users.
He wants stricter penalties so companies actually follow the rules, and isn't worried about big tech leaving since India's digital market is huge.
He also suggests involving parents, schools, and courts to make measures like age checks and screen time limits work better.