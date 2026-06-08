Why Meta has taken legal action against NSO Group

Legal measures

US court had ordered NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp

In response to the phishing attempts, Meta said it has taken down test accounts and groups created by NSO on its platform. The move comes after a US court had previously ordered NSO to stop targeting Meta's WhatsApp last year. Although the ruling reduced NSO's punitive damages to $4 million from an initial $167 million, the injunction itself was seen as a major hurdle for the company.