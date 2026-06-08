Why Meta has taken legal action against NSO Group
What's the story
Meta has filed a contempt filing against Israeli spyware firm NSO Group for violating a permanent injunction that prohibits it from targeting WhatsApp and its users. The legal action comes after Meta's messaging service foiled new spear-phishing attempts linked to NSO. The company is blacklisted by the US government over activities that threaten national security or foreign policy interests.
Cyberattack
What are '1-click phishing campaigns'?
The spear-phishing attempts by NSO were similar to earlier "1-click phishing campaigns," which are designed to trick users into clicking on malicious links that redirect them to external websites. A "1-click" attack is a type of cyber threat where a single click on a harmful link or attachment can compromise the victim's device or account, without requiring any credentials.
Legal measures
US court had ordered NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp
In response to the phishing attempts, Meta said it has taken down test accounts and groups created by NSO on its platform. The move comes after a US court had previously ordered NSO to stop targeting Meta's WhatsApp last year. Although the ruling reduced NSO's punitive damages to $4 million from an initial $167 million, the injunction itself was seen as a major hurdle for the company.
Coalition backing
Meta was supported by 12 prominent civil rights organizations
Along with the contempt filing, Meta was supported by 12 prominent civil rights organizations and a coalition of security researchers, privacy advocates, and digital rights experts. The coalition filed their amicus briefs in support of Meta's fight against NSO's appeal against the permanent injunction. The move highlights the widespread concern over NSO's alleged role in human rights abuses through its Pegasus hacking tool.