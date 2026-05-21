350 jobs at risk in Ireland as Meta plans layoffs

Meta , the parent company of Facebook, Instagram , and WhatsApp, has announced plans to cut about 10% of its workforce. The move could affect as many as 350 jobs in Ireland alone. The tech giant employs some 1,800 people in the country and has issued a collective redundancy notification to the Department of Enterprise, Tourism, and Employment in Ireland.

Financial strategy Layoffs driven by increased AI spending In a memo sent last month, Meta revealed its plan to cut around 8,000 staff members. The company also plans to leave thousands of other open positions unfilled. One of the main reasons for these layoffs is Meta's increased spending on other areas, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI). This year alone, the company plans to spend $135 billion on AI, equaling its total AI expenditure over the last three years combined.

Workforce changes Meta's biggest round of layoffs since 2023 The latest round of job cuts will be Meta's biggest since 2023. The company had previously gone through multiple rounds of layoffs since 2022, resulting in tens of thousands of job losses. However, it had also started hiring again, and by last year, its total headcount appeared to have returned to pre-layoff levels.

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