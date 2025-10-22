Meta to fire 600 employees from its AI division

The information about the impending layoffs comes from an internal memo, Axios reported. The memo also revealed that these cuts are part of a larger reorganization strategy within Meta's AI efforts. This restructuring began in June after senior staff departures and a lukewarm response to its open-source Llama 4 model.

Future vision

Zuckerberg committed to investing in AI despite layoffs

Despite the layoffs, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously announced plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into building massive AI data centers for Superintelligence Labs. This is part of a long-term strategy that began in 2013 with the establishment of FAIR and the hiring of Yann LeCun as its chief AI scientist. The goal was to create a global research network dedicated to deep learning technology.