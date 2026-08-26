Meta settles social media addiction lawsuit in US for $16.68B
What's the story
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has agreed to a massive settlement in a social media addiction lawsuit. The case was brought by California and several other US states, alleging that Meta's platforms contribute to social media addiction among children. As per court documents, Meta has agreed to pay up to $16.68 billion as part of the settlement agreement.
Safety measures
Settlement includes commitment to implement safety measures
The settlement also includes a commitment from Meta to implement several safety measures for its users.
These include daily limits and blocks on nighttime use for teenage users, as well as enhanced age assurance measures to prevent children from accessing the platform or age-restricted content.
The company has also agreed to create additional tools for parents and guardians to protect their children online.
Denial
Meta denies allegations of harming children
Despite agreeing to the settlement, Meta has denied all the allegations leveled against it by a group of 29 states.
The company maintains that its platforms are safe for young users and that it has built several safety tools like teen accounts, time-limit reminders, parental supervision capabilities, and restrictions on who can contact teens and what content they can see.
Mental health
Lawsuit claimed platforms contributed to national mental health crisis
The lawsuit also alleged that Meta's platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, have contributed to a national mental health crisis among teens and children.
The claims were part of a larger wave of litigation against social media companies over their role in the youth mental health crisis.
Despite these allegations, Meta has continued to defend its practices and deny any wrongdoing.
Litigation
Settlement follows legal battles for Meta
The settlement comes after a string of legal battles for Meta.
In March, a New Mexico jury ordered the company to pay $375 million for creating a public nuisance.
On August 6, a judge found Meta had created a public nuisance and ordered it to pay an additional $567 million and implement youth-safety measures.
In California, a state court found both Meta and Google liable after a young woman claimed their platforms contributed to her deteriorating mental health.