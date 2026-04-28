Meta to unwind $2B+ Manus buyout after China orders reversal Business Apr 28, 2026

Meta is preparing to unwind its $2 billion-plus buyout of AI startup Manus after Chinese regulators blocked the deal over national security worries.

Authorities in China have told both companies to return Manus's assets and erase any data that changed hands, giving them just a few weeks to sort it out, or face possible penalties.

This move shows how seriously China is taking foreign investments in tech right now.