Meta, WhatsApp take data privacy fight to Supreme Court

What's at stake: user consent and fair play

The CCI originally slapped on a five-year ban for Meta and WhatsApp on sharing users' data, saying the policy was unfair and blocked out competition.

On appeal, the NCLAT kept the penalty but relaxed the ban, making it clear that any data sharing should be based on user consent.

This case is now a big test for how tech giants handle our privacy—and who really gets to decide what happens with our data.