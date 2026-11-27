Michael Burry warns of AI bubble after rising CDS spreads
Michael Burry, the guy who called the 2008 housing crash, is now sounding the alarm on a possible "AI bubble."
He's shared a report suggesting that investors may be underestimating the financial risks linked to AI-related debt, especially as signs of trouble are showing up in rising credit default swap (CDS) spreads for big names like NVIDIA, Oracle, and Meta.
Rising CDS signal AI funding strain
Those rising CDS numbers basically mean investors see these AI giants as riskier bets than before.
If debt costs keep climbing, it could get tougher for companies to fund new data centers and AI projects.
That slowdown could put a dent in how fast the whole AI industry grows.