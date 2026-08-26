Micromax launches ₹250cr family office to back deep-tech startups worldwide
Business
Micromax just rolled out a ₹250 crore family office with a corpus of ₹250 crore to back early-stage deep-tech startups in India and across global markets.
They're looking to invest in fresh ideas across AI, semiconductors, defense, space tech, and robotics: basically, teams working on cool new tech with big growth potential.
Micromax offers semiconductor and manufacturing access
Startups that get funded won't just get cash: they'll also tap into Micromax's industry connections.
This means access to global semiconductor partners through MiPhi Semiconductors and manufacturing know-how via Bhagwati Products.
Co-founder Rahul Sharma summed it up well: building world-class companies needs more than money: it's about sharing expertise and opening doors.