Chip maker Micron briefly surpasses Meta, Tesla in market value

Stock rally

Micron's stock gains over 300% this year

Micron's stock has seen a phenomenal rise, gaining some 326% so far in 2026 and over 15% since reporting earnings. The company crossed the $1 trillion market capitalization milestone in late May, joining an exclusive club of tech giants as investors increasingly rewarded companies positioned to benefit from the AI investment cycle. Micron's strong performance has also triggered a broad rally across semiconductor and storage stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising by 3.2% on Thursday.