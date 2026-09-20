Micron Taiwan workers reject 68-month salary bonus, demand 15% profit-share

Micron is in hot water with its Taiwan workers after they turned down a bonus offer worth 68 months' salary, saying it just doesn't stack up against what other tech companies pay.

The employees, about 12,000 strong from two labor unions, are now pushing for a bigger one-time bonus (83 months' salary) and a permanent scheme under which 15% of the company's operating profit would be set aside for employee bonuses, with the payments made every quarter instead of once a year.