Micron Technology, Infineon and Tata Electronics accelerate India's semiconductor production
Big names like Micron, Infineon, and Tata Electronics are giving India's semiconductor scene a serious boost.
Months after starting operations, Micron Technology expects its Sanand assembly and testing plant in Gujarat to process hundreds of millions of chips in 2027, up from tens of millions this year.
CEO Sanjay Mehrotra called it a move from "Potential does not ship products. What I see in India today is execution," showing India's chip dreams are turning real.
Tata Electronics, Infineon expand India presence
Tata Electronics is pushing ahead with new projects in Dholera and Assam, training graduates in Taiwan, and teaming up with more than 450 ecosystem partners for the Dholera project, spanning construction, equipment, chemicals, and materials.
Infineon's India workforce had grown 28% over the past year and now works with more than 1,200 local customers.
As Jochen Hanebeck put it, "We expand our presence and deepen customer relationships. We see great potential for India to strengthen its position across the global semiconductor value chain."