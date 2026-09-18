Micron Technology, Infineon and Tata Electronics accelerate India's semiconductor production

Tata Electronics is pushing ahead with new projects in Dholera and Assam, training graduates in Taiwan, and teaming up with more than 450 ecosystem partners for the Dholera project, spanning construction, equipment, chemicals, and materials.

Infineon's India workforce had grown 28% over the past year and now works with more than 1,200 local customers.

As Jochen Hanebeck put it, "We expand our presence and deepen customer relationships. We see great potential for India to strengthen its position across the global semiconductor value chain."