Micron's Mehrotra joins Trump Cook and Musk at Beijing summit
Business
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra is joining President Trump, Tim Cook (Apple), and Elon Musk (Tesla) for a two-day summit in Beijing.
The visit comes as the US and China are locked in a heated debate over semiconductor tech and trade.
Mehrotra's presence highlights how tech leaders are now key players in shaping global policy.
Mehrotra co-founded SanDisk and leads Micron
Born in Kanpur, India, Mehrotra has spent more than 40 years in the chip industry. He co-founded SanDisk and has led Micron since 2017.
He pushed for US expansion through the CHIPS Act, even though Trump criticized it, landing federal support for new manufacturing sites.
He has also become more visible politically, attending events with both Trump and Biden, showing how tech CEOs are stepping into the policy spotlight.