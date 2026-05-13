Micron's Mehrotra joins Trump Cook and Musk at Beijing summit

Mehrotra co-founded SanDisk and leads Micron

Born in Kanpur, India, Mehrotra has spent more than 40 years in the chip industry. He co-founded SanDisk and has led Micron since 2017.

He pushed for US expansion through the CHIPS Act, even though Trump criticized it, landing federal support for new manufacturing sites.

He has also become more visible politically, attending events with both Trump and Biden, showing how tech CEOs are stepping into the policy spotlight.