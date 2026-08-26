Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earns $96.5 million in fiscal 2025
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is taking home $96.5 million for fiscal 2025, a 22% jump from last year.
This boost comes as Microsoft posted strong numbers, with revenue up 15% and operating income rising 17%.
The company's cloud business really drove these gains, with cloud revenue hitting nearly $169 billion (up 23%) and Azure alone growing by 34%.
Nadella's pay mostly performance linked
Over $84 million of Nadella's earnings came from stock awards, while his base salary was $2.5 million plus $9.5 million in cash incentives.
More than 95% of his target annual compensation depends on how well Microsoft performs (think shareholder returns, cloud growth, and share price), so a large portion of his pay is tied to company performance.
Microsoft board praises Nadella's AI leadership
Microsoft's board also gave a nod to Nadella for leading the company through big advances in artificial intelligence, saying his vision has helped keep Microsoft at the front of tech innovation during some major shifts in the industry.