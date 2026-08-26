Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gets $96.5 million for fiscal 2025
Business
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just landed a $96.5 million pay package for fiscal 2025, a nearly 22% jump from the previous year (fiscal 2024).
Most of this is performance-based, showing how much the company values his push into AI and cloud technology.
His compensation includes more than $84 million in stock awards, a $2.5 million salary, and $9.5 million in bonuses.
Microsoft board cites Nadella's AI leadership
Microsoft's board says Nadella's leadership in AI highlights a generational technology shift.
Thanks to big bets on AI and cloud computing, Microsoft saw revenue climb 15% in fiscal 2025.
Microsoft Cloud revenue grew 23% to nearly $169 billion, and Azure jumped 34%, topping $75 billion, making it clear that the company's future is all about smart technology moves.