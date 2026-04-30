Microsoft cloud posts strong March quarter revenue amid AI spending

Microsoft accelerates AI partnerships and deployments

Microsoft is leaning hard into AI, putting money into projects like Copilot 365 and deepening its partnership with OpenAI (now with a fresh deal giving it a slice of OpenAI's revenue until 2030).

The company is also teaming up with Anthropic to power new cloud features, while expanding Copilot to thousands more users at Accenture.

Meanwhile, rivals like Amazon are stepping up their own AI game, keeping the pressure (and innovation) high.