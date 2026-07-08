Microsoft cuts 4,800 jobs, offers US severance and benefits

Xbox cuts, Microsoft plans $190B capex

The Xbox division is seeing major cuts, with 3,200 jobs set to go during the current financial year, making it the biggest shake-up in Xbox's history.

Severance details vary: for US employees, employees at lower levels get one week's pay for every six months worked; employees at levels 65 to 67 get two weeks.

Despite all this, Microsoft isn't slowing down on AI; it is planning to invest $190 billion in capital expenditure this year, with a significant portion going toward new data centers and cloud tech to keep pushing its AI projects forward.