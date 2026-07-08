Microsoft cuts 4,800 jobs, offers US severance and benefits
Microsoft is letting go of 4,800 employees globally, about 2.1% of its team.
For those in the US the company is offering up to 39 weeks of base pay as severance, plus six months of paid health insurance, and continued stock vesting for up to one year.
The exact benefits depend on your role and how long you've been with Microsoft.
Xbox cuts, Microsoft plans $190B capex
The Xbox division is seeing major cuts, with 3,200 jobs set to go during the current financial year, making it the biggest shake-up in Xbox's history.
Severance details vary: for US employees, employees at lower levels get one week's pay for every six months worked; employees at levels 65 to 67 get two weeks.
Despite all this, Microsoft isn't slowing down on AI; it is planning to invest $190 billion in capital expenditure this year, with a significant portion going toward new data centers and cloud tech to keep pushing its AI projects forward.