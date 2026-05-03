Microsoft expands Copilot 365 rollout to 743,000 Accenture employees

Accenture CEO says Copilot boosts productivity

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet says Copilot has made a real difference: "Our teams are already doing higher-value work because of it."

97% of our people are getting work done faster, and over half are seeing big productivity gains.

Microsoft is also updating Copilot with smarter chat and collaboration features, and Microsoft said it introduced 625 updates over the past year, up 50%.

With major companies like Bayer and Johnson & Johnson on board too, Microsoft is betting big on making Copilot the go-to AI tool at work.