Microsoft expands Copilot 365 rollout to 743,000 Accenture employees
Microsoft is bringing its Copilot 365 AI assistant to 743,000 Accenture employees, way up from the original plan of 300,000.
The move is part of both companies' push to make AI tools a regular part of work life, and Microsoft hopes it'll help boost the number of Microsoft 365 enterprise users who actually pay for Copilot (right now, that's a little more than 3% out of over 450 million).
Accenture CEO says Copilot boosts productivity
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet says Copilot has made a real difference: "Our teams are already doing higher-value work because of it."
97% of our people are getting work done faster, and over half are seeing big productivity gains.
Microsoft is also updating Copilot with smarter chat and collaboration features, and Microsoft said it introduced 625 updates over the past year, up 50%.
With major companies like Bayer and Johnson & Johnson on board too, Microsoft is betting big on making Copilot the go-to AI tool at work.