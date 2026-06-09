Why Microsoft has fired hundreds of Azure employees in China
What's the story
Microsoft has laid off hundreds of employees in its Azure cloud unit in China. The move comes as part of the company's restructuring efforts and is said to be driven by tightening data regulations from both Washington and Beijing. This is the third round of layoffs by the tech giant in China within two years.
Layoff details
Layoffs communicated via email
Employees working in Microsoft's Azure unit in Beijing and Shanghai were recently notified about their job terminations via email. The layoffs are expected to affect nearly 200 out of the total 400 workers. Those affected will stop working at Azure on July 6, and will be given severance packages based on their tenure, which could be as much as seven months' pay.
Division stability
Other divisions unaffected
Despite the layoffs in its Azure unit, other Microsoft divisions such as DevDiv developer division, Microsoft Technology Center Asia, and Microsoft AI teams in Shanghai and Suzhou remain unaffected. This indicates that the restructuring is primarily focused on the company's cloud operations in China.
Strategic shift
Microsoft's ongoing talent and resource exodus from China
In recent years, Microsoft has been slowly moving talent and resources out of China. In 2024, the company gave its AI and Azure employees in China a chance to move to overseas hubs like the US, Australia, and Ireland. This was done while still reiterating its commitment to the Chinese market. Notably, some AI researchers based in China were moved to a new lab in Vancouver as part of this global talent redistribution strategy.
Sales strategy
Complete shift to online sales in China
The restructuring trend at Microsoft isn't limited to its cloud and AI operations. In 2024, the company shut down its authorized physical retail stores in mainland China and moved completely to online sales and partnerships with third-party retailers.