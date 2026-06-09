Why Microsoft has fired hundreds of Azure employees in China

Strategic shift

Microsoft's ongoing talent and resource exodus from China

In recent years, Microsoft has been slowly moving talent and resources out of China. In 2024, the company gave its AI and Azure employees in China a chance to move to overseas hubs like the US, Australia, and Ireland. This was done while still reiterating its commitment to the Chinese market. Notably, some AI researchers based in China were moved to a new lab in Vancouver as part of this global talent redistribution strategy.