Microsoft offers 60,000 employees voluntary exit packages amid AI shift
Microsoft is giving 60,000 employees the option to take voluntary exit packages as it ramps up its shift toward an AI-focused future.
This big move comes after lots of staff voiced worries about how artificial intelligence could impact their jobs.
CEO Satya Nadella says the goal is to give people choices as Microsoft reimagines how work gets done with AI.
Satya Nadella: software engineering remains core
Nadella reassured everyone that while some roles will evolve, software engineering will still be a core part of Microsoft.
The company is using the team behind Cowork, the AI agent in Microsoft 365 apps, as a model for future jobs.
The exit packages, announced in late October, will affect teams across the US Canada, India, and the UK by year-end.