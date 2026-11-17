Microsoft offers voluntary buyout to more than 60,000 employees
Microsoft is offering a voluntary buyout program to more than 60,000 employees across the US Canada, India, and the UK
CEO Satya Nadella says it's about giving people more control over their careers as AI changes how work gets done.
The company hopes this move will help teams adapt and open up new opportunities inside Microsoft.
Microsoft buyout covers about 27% workforce
This buyout covers about 27% of Microsoft's workforce and follows a wider trend in tech as companies adjust to AI's impact on jobs.
Nadella shared that aligning roles with future opportunities is key, something he knows firsthand from his own path from individual contributor to CEO.
Executive Vice President Amy Coleman adds that the program gives employees flexibility to explore new paths, whether at Microsoft or beyond.